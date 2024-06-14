UPDATE: BMW driver cited for OVI after hitting 3 utility poles in Washington Township

UPDATE @ 7:22 a.m.

A BMW driver was cited for OVI after hitting some utility poles in Washington Township early Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 3:44 a.m. on initial reports of a one-car crash on Miamisburg Centerville Road (State Route 725) near Garnett Drive, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers previously told News Center 7 that the crash happened near Diamonds on SR-725.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 BMW was traveling eastbound on SR-725 and went off the right side of the road just west of Garnett Drive hitting two street light poles.

The sheriff’s office said that the BMW went across both east and westbound lanes of State Route 725 and went off the road again, hitting a third utility pole.

The driver left the scene before deputies arrived, but police officers found him in Centerville.

The driver was found to be under the influence and medics transported them to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies cited the driver for OVI, driving on a suspended license, and failure to maintain reasonable control of the vehicle.

-INITIAL STORY-

