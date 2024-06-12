Deputies, medics respond after semi crash in Champaign County

Deputies and medics have responded to a semi crash in Champaign County Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at around 7:47 a.m. to the 4400 block of State Route 56 on initial reports of a semi on its side.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that deputies are heading to the scene, but no other information is available.

Initial scanner traffic also indicated that Clark County medics were heading to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates.