Deputies: Man who tried to break in at tow yard jailed

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they arrested a man who tried to break into a towing company near Battle Creek Sunday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call around 10:15 a.m. from a someone who reported a suspicious man at the tow yard in Springfield. The caller said the man was going through vehicles in the yard, even though it is closed on Sundays.

Deputies soon arrived and say they saw the man going through a car. They detained and searched him and found drug paraphernalia, they said. They then arrested the man for prowling.

When investigators checked out the surveillance video from the building, they saw the man trying to break into the building just before they arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are pursuing attempted breaking and entering charges against the man, a 31-year-old from Bedford Township whose name was not released pending arraignment.

