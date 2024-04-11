Deputies: Man shot and killed in Orange County neighborhood

Sheriff’s investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in south Orange County.

Deputies responded to 8th Avenue in Taft shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Once they arrived, they found a man, in his 30s, who had been shot.

Deputies responded to the Taft community Wednesday night.

He was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released the man’s name.

Investigators did not have available details about a possible suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Crime scene tape and detectives were still visible Thursday morning.

Channel 9′s Q McCray is near that crime scene.

