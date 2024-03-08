Deputies: Man dies after deer thrown into windshield

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cass County deputies say an Indiana man died after another car hit a deer, throwing it into his windshield.

It happened around 6:55 p.m. Thursday in Calvin Township, on Cassopolis Road near Bullhand Street, according to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

A 20-year-old woman from Osceola, Indiana, was heading north when she hit a deer in the road, according to the release.

Then, deputies say the impact propelled the deer through the windshield of a southbound vehicle, causing another crash.

The second driver, a 67-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana, drove off the road, where his vehicle stopped. Deputies say the man, who they identified as Daniel Haskett, died on scene.

The 20-year-old woman was not hurt.

Deputies say they don’t believe alcohol was involved, and both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

