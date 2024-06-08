Deputies: Man dies after being shot in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 50s died after being shot late Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. at the 2300 block of Lake Weston Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 50s who had been shot, the news release said.

Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriffs said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

No further details have been shared at the time, the statement said.

