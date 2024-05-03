Man barricades himself inside house after shooting at police during high-speed chase

A man who fired shots at deputies during a high-speed chase is in custody after a standoff, the sheriff said.

Thomas Wayne Carlson III, 40, is accused of firing into a vehicle, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies responded to an apartment on Wall Street near Morganton and found a woman who had minor injuries.

A deputy located the suspect’s car and saw Carlson reach between the driver’s seat and console, the sheriff said.

The suspect then sped off, which kicked off a pursuit.

Carlson shot several rounds from the car toward deputies during the chase that lasted for several miles, the sheriff said.

Spike strips were deployed on Rutherford College Road and the chase ended on Devinney Street.

Carlson then ran into a nearby home at 537 Amherst Road and barricaded himself inside.

Deputies got a search warrant and set up a perimeter around the house.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Morganton police took Carlson into custody after two hours of negotiations, the sheriff said.

Neighbors are glad the officers who were fired at during the chase weren’t hurt.

“I don’t think there’s any place in the world for people who shoot at any kind of law officer,” said neighbor Mary Lou Berry.

He was served with the following warrants: Felony assault on law enforcement officer with a firearm, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony attempt to discharge a weapon into an occupied vehicle, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless driving, resisting public officer, speeding, fail to heed light or siren, driving left of center and unsafe passing. Carlson is being held at the Burke County jail under no bond.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH: Teen accused of murder to be tried as adult)



