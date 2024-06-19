Deputies looking for man who allegedly tried to abduct child in Bellevue

The Peoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident Tuesday night where a man tried to abduct a 6-year-old girl.

Sheriff Chris Watkins said that at 7 p.m. deputies were sent to the 5000 block of Katherine Avenue in Bellevue after they received a report of a possible kidnapping. They spoke to various eyewitnesses who saw a silver sedan with tinted windows, a dented passenger door, rust on the bottom and a loud exhaust park approach the girl.

Deputies then spoke with the girl in question, who said that the man driving the vehicle asked her to get inside, telling her that he had candy inside his trunk. Another witness then came outside, then the vehicle drove away.

PCSO was able to provide a possible description of the man driving the sedan, saying that he has a dark complexion and was wearing a black hat and hoop earrings.

An investigation is continuing into the incident, with detectives on the lookout for anyone who may have video of the incident. Those who live in the area who have seen a similar vehicle or who have further information on the case are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (309) 213-7906.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria County deputies investigating attempted child abduction