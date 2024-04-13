Deputies involved in shooting at Salmon Creek Walgreens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting which occurred near a Walgreens in the Salmon Creek area early Saturday afternoon, authorities say.

The incident stemmed from a robbery involving two suspects, with one still on the run, officials say.

As of 12:48 p.m., there is a large police presence at the scene near 139th Street and 20th Avenue.

Individuals are encouraged to avoid the area.

The Vancouver Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

KOIN 6 News has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.