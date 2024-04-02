Deputies investigating three shootings in Augusta within 24 hours

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old. It's the third Augusta shooting in just 24 hours.

Makel Jones, 19, of the 2000 block of Bolt Drive, was shot at least once and pronounced dead at Wellstar MCG early Tuesday, according to a news release from the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

Just before midnight Monday, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Bolt Drive for shots fired with one person down, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they were told a man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead, according to the release.

"The case is actively being investigated and no further information is available at this time," according to the sheriff's office.

An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the coroner's office.

Other Augusta shootings this week

Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Richmond County deputies responded to Diamond Lakes Park for shots fired with one person down, according to previous reporting.

When deputies arrived, they found a person who was shot at least once. The person was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the corner of Lovers Lane and Sapelo Circle for shots fired, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they learned a man was shooting near the bus stop at that intersection.

The sheriff's office said no injuries were reported and no arrests have been announced.

