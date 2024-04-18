Deputies investigating after thefts reported at Greene County airport

Apr. 18—Thefts from multiple airplanes at the Greene County Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport this week are being investigated by the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

"There was no vandalism," said Capt. Kell Moore. "There was some damage to a couple of the planes consistent with forced entry in order to effect the thefts."

All the planes involved belonged to the same owner.

"The victim is still in the process of determining what exactly is missing, however it appears GPS units were taken," Moore added.

The suspect has not been identified, but investigators believe they were captured on surveillance.