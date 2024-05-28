Deputies investigating suspicious death of Darke County woman

May 27—The Darke County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in Bradford Saturday as suspicious.

Around 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a deceased woman in the 7200 block of Gettysburg-Webster Road. The woman was found by her friends at her home, according to Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

She was identified as 75-year-old Betty "Patricia" Burton.

Her death remains an active investigation.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 937-548-2020.