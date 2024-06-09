Deputies investigating reported stabbing in Clark County

Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing in New Carlisle Sunday evening, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

The incident occurred after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of N Main Street.

Clark County Communication Center dispatchers confirmed deputies are on scene of an investigation involving juveniles, but could not confirm a stabbing had happened.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Kris Shultz.

Information on any reported injuries was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.



