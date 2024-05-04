Deputies investigating homicide after man dies from gunshot wound to head in Carmichael

Sacramento County deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found Friday night with a gunshot wound at a Carmichael home.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said deputies responded just before 11 p.m. to a residence on the 4900 block of Hillridge Way at the corner of Will Rogers Drive. When they arrived, two blocks east of Del Campo High School, deputies found the man unresponsive with a severe head injury.

Deputies confirmed the man’s injury was from a gunshot wound. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man is expected to be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after relatives are notified of his death.

No suspect information has been released as detectives continue their investigation, deputies said.

Deputies urge anyone with information about this homicide to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 (HELP).