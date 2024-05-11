Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Lithia: HCSO

LITHIA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Lithia on Friday night.

At 9:41 p.m., officials responded to the 5500 block of Kinglethill Drive to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no public threat.

More information is expected to be released once the victim’s family can be notified of his death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

