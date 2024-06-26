Deputies investigating double homicide in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on the 700 block of Springs East Road.

Deputies told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that a man and woman were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second man was also taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies said a person has been taken into custody in connection with this case.

Channel 9 has reached out for more details on this case.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

