Deputies investigating church vandalism attacked by man pretending to sleep, sheriff says

A man accused of acting suspiciously outside a church is now facing more charges after deputies say he tried to kick them - and tried to kick out a patrol car window.

Deputies say they spotted a man acting suspiciously outside a church.

They had gotten recent reports of vandalism at churches.

When they tried to talk to the man, he pretended to be asleep.

Deputies said he then became belligerent and started kicking.

He was arrested for loitering and prowling and for resisting an officer with violence.

“This is a perfect example of the reality and verbal abuse deputies have to face while doing their job, and how our deputies are trained to remain calm under pressure even in the face of threats and to de-escalate situations,” said Florida County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Nobody likes to be arrested but it’s important to remember their job is to enforce the law that were violated and be proactive to keep our community safe from people like this.”

