Deputies investigate Sarasota County home shooting that killed two people

Two people were shot and killed in a Sarasota home on Wednesday night.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 1600 block of Stickney Point Road. Deputies reported they found two people inside the home with gunshot wounds. They were later pronounced dead by the Sarasota Count Fire Department.

Sheriff's officials were unable to say what led up to the shooting but confirmed that they're not looking for a suspect at this time.

Deputies said this is an isolated incident, and there’s no threat to the public.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Deputies say they're not seeking a suspect after Sarasota Co. shooting