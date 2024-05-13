Deputies investigate potential bomb threat in Oakhurst

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies investigated a potential bomb threat Sunday evening at a Vons in Oakhurst.

Deputies say they responded with CHP to a call for service at the Vons Fuel Station (40044 CA-49) in Oakhurst regarding a possible bomb threat.

Investigators say businesses in the direct vicinity were locked down and the fuel station was closed to the public.

Detectives had initially asked the public to avoid the area but has since announced a thorough search of the premises revealed no detention devices were found.

Deputies say the area has been cleared and business will resume.

