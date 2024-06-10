Deputies investigate murder-suicide in Manatee County neighborhood, sheriff says

A Parrish man shot and killed his mother before fatally shooting himself on Sunday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 6:15 p.m., several 911 callers reported gunshots and two people lying in the driveway of a home on 84th Street Circle East, the sheriff’s office said.

The East Manatee County neighborhood is south of Moccasin Wallow Road and Barbara A. Harvey Elementary School.

Responding deputies found Stephen Andrew Kidd, 29, lying dead in the driveway, along with his 51-year-old mother. The sheriff’s office did not identify her by name.

Investigators said they learned that Kidd “had been struggling with personal issues for some time.”

The sheriff’s office said that no one else was hurt, including other members of Kidd’s family.

The investigation was ongoing on Monday.