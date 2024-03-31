Deputies identify missing woman’s remains 2 years later

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman who went missing in 2021 has been identified by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 21, 2021, Kelly Vazquez went missing.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responds to Tampa families seeking justice for missing daughters

Years later on Sept. 25, 2023, Polk deputies located human remains. Earlier this week, Vazquez’s remains were positively identified and her family was notified.

The remains of Kelly Vazquez, right, have been identified.

“After years of committed investigation, we bring closure to a chapter of uncertainty that has haunted this community since 2021,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Through collaborative efforts, we have located the remains of Kelly Vasquez, and we hope that in this discovery, we’ve given her family a measure of closure amidst their profound grief.”

No further details were released.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.