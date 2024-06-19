Deputies identify man shot near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in New Tampa

Hillsborough deputies have identified the man who was fatally shot on a New Tampa street on Monday.

Kyle John Prisco, 24, was found shot on Regents Park Drive, off the 19000 block of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m., when deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Regents Park Drive and a person lying dead in the roadway, according to details previously released by the sheriff’s office. Prisco was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office on Wednesday said the shooting remained under investigation and no new information was available.

Danielle Henry, a friend of Prisco’s family, created a GoFundMe page to help Prisco’s mother, Lisa, and sister, Kayla, cover funeral expenses. Henry told the Tampa Bay Times that family members were not ready to speak to reporters.

In a public post made Wednesday on her Facebook page, Lisa Prisco wrote that losing her son is “a surreal and out of body experience.”

“I don’t want to live without you Kyle,” the post said. “You were just 24, my bright light and my loving son. We had so many plans, you had so many plans and your dreams are no longer. My heart is forever broken in ways I never thought possible. Praying for Gods light and guidance to help us through and help us live without you Kyle I’m holding your hand in mine right now and will not let go …”

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 813-247-8200.