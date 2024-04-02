Deputies identify man killed in shooting at east Orange County strip mall

Orange County deputies have identified the man who was killed in a shooting more than a week ago.

Deputies responded to a strip mall near the 14000 block of East Colonial Drive just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 for reports of a shooting.

Deputies say they responded to a strip mall near the 14000 block of East Colonial Drive just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 for reports of a shooting and arrived to find 36-year-old Odalis Rafael Perdomo fatally wounded.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died there.

Investigators identified the victim Monday as 36-year-old Odalis Rafael Perdomo.

Deputies have not released any information on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

