Deputies to hold sobriety checkpoint in Apple Valley on Friday

Deputies are planning to screen drivers for sobriety during a checkpoint in Apple Valley on Friday, officials said.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed time and location within the city, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Deputy Stephan Esparza.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," he said. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety."

Checkpoint locations are determined by examining data on crashes involving impaired drivers, officials said.

Deputies hold a sobriety checkpoint at Bear Valley Road and 5th Street in Hesperia on Friday, May 10, 2024.

In addition to alcohol, deputies reminded motorists that marijuana and other drugs, including some over-the-counter-medications, can impair driving and lead to a DUI arrest.

First-time DUI offenders face on average of $13,500 in fines, along with an automatic license suspension.

Funding for Friday's campaign is being provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

