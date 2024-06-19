A sobriety checkpoint is being planned for Victorville this weekend, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies.

The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location on the northern side of the city, sheriff's officials said in a written statement.

"Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," Sgt. Nicholas said. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety."

The locations of checkpoint are chosen based on DUI crash data, law enforcement officials said.

Deputies hold a sobriety checkpoint at Bear Valley Road and 5th Street in Hesperia on Friday, May 10, 2024.

In addition to alcohol, sheriff's officials said marijuana and other drugs, including some over-the-counter medications, have the ability to impair a person's ability to drive safely.

Those convicted of DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines, along with an automatic license suspension, for a first offense.

Funding for Friday's checkpoint is being provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies to hold DUI checkpoint in Victorville