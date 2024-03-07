Deputies gather for investigation near Kissimmee-area motel

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is working an investigation near Kissimmee.

Deputies responded to the area of the Knights Inn motel along US-192 Thursday morning.

They blocked access to the motel parking lot, south of Old Vineland Road, with crime scene tape.

#BreakingNews @OsceolaSheriff deputies have Knights Inn on US-192 surrounded and covered with crime scene tape. Residents tell us they heard gunfire early this morning. Waiting to get the latest info from detectives. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/rYhLFQocBA — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) March 7, 2024

Some guests of the motel told Channel 9 that they heard what appeared to be gunfire earlier this morning and saw deputies arrive to the area a short time later.

An Eyewitness News crew has been near the motel since shortly after 9 a.m. and has seen numerous deputies and crime scene techs.

A Public Information Officer for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office told WFTV that the activity is part of “an ongoing investigation” and the agency would “provide an update as soon as possible.”

