Deputies fatally shoot 17-year-old boy during struggle over knife in Victorville

Deputies shot and killed a 17-year-old boy during a struggle over a knife in which a deputy was injured in Victorville on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The encounter began just after 12:30 p.m. with a report of an "unwanted subject" at a home in the 17100 block of Forest Hills Drive, just east of Brentwood Drive, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a written statement.

The boy had locked himself inside a bathroom when deputies arrived and refused to leave, authorities said.

A 17-year-old boy was killed during an encounter with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Victorville.

"After multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation and have him exit, deputies entered the bathroom and attempted to apprehend the male," according to the statement.

It's unclear how long the teenager had been locked in the bathroom or why deputies decided to confront the boy inside the bathroom.

Multiple deputies entered the bathroom and saw the boy was armed with what appeared to be a knife. Deputies placed a ballistic shield between themselves and the knife-wielding suspect and used pepper spray in an attempt to subdue the teen before opening fire, the footage shows.

Body-worn camera footage released by the sheriff's department shows a deputy firing what appears to be a single shot at the teenager. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment but died from his wounds a short time later.

The boy injured a deputy with the knife during the encounter, department officials said. The deputy was treated and quickly released from medical care, sheriff's officials said. Further details regarding the nature of the injury were not available.

Officials did not release the teen's identity Wednesday, pending positive identification and notification of family.

The relationship between the suspect and the residents of the home where the shooting took place was unclear.

The Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division is leading the investigation.

This is the second fatal shooting of a teenager by San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies this year. In March, deputies shot and killed a 15-year-old boy with autism in Apple Valley as he charged a deputy with a garden hoe, according to officials and body camera footage of the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Ian Gosswiller of the SID at (909) 890-4904. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputies shoot teen during struggle over knife in Victorville