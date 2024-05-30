Deputies connect two early morning crimes in Ocean Park and Naselle

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office believes a burglary in Ocean Park and an attempted break-in in Naselle are connected.

Both crimes occurred Wednesday morning.

Deputies say around 5:30 a.m. there was a burglary at the Trading Post antique shop in Ocean Park. Surveillance video caught a person in a silver truck at the scene.

A person in a silver truck was also at the scene of an attempted break-in in Naselle about three hours later. It happened on Knappton Road.

Deputies are still looking for the person and vehicle involved. If you know who this is, you are asked to call 911.