Deputies, concerned community members locate 3 missing kids in the High Desert

Deputies and concerned neighbors worked together to locate three missing children stemming from two separate incidents over the weekend, officials said.

The first incident was reported about 4:35 p.m. on Friday in Adelanto, where a woman told deputies her 16-year-old daughter had run away after becoming upset over disciplinary issues, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Victor Valley Station spokeswoman Staci Parks.

The teen, who requires medication which she did not take with her, took her 11-year-old sister with her, officials said.

A sheriff's tracking dog and the A Child Is Missing phone notification system were used in an effort to find the missing children.

"The girls were located and returned home safely," Parks said.

Another child, a 12-year-old boy with autism, left his Apple Valley home and went missing on Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's department.

A sheriff's tracking dog and a California Highway Patrol helicopter joined the search for the boy, as neighbors circulated information about him social media connected to their Ring camera systems.

"A customer at Target, on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley, recognized him from the information being disseminated and contacted law enforcement," Parks said. "He was returned home safely."

"The Victor Valley Station would like to thank community members who came forward to assist in locating three missing juveniles," Parks added. "Because we all worked together, we were able to locate them and return them home. "

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 3 missing kids found safe in the High Desert