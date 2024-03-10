Deputies collect nearly 200 firearms at Lemon Grove gun buyback event

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) held a gun buyback and gun safety event in Lemon Grove Saturday morning, which resulted in nearly 200 unwanted weapons being collected.

There were 184 firearms turned in at the event at First Baptist Church of Lemon Grove, SDSO said in an update Saturday afternoon.

$100 gift cards were given out for handguns, rifles and shotguns; $200 gift cards were given out for assault weapons and ghost guns.

At these gun buyback events, no questions are asked and anyone turning in guns can remain anonymous. However, all weapons turned in are processed and any firearm that is found to be stolen or involved in a crime will be investigated further, according to SDSO.

All collected weapons will be destroyed.

Free cable locks and gun safety lock boxes were also given out at the event.

In December, nearly 300 firearms were turned in at a gun buyback event in Vista. Visit sdsheriff.gov/community/firearms-disposal for information on how to properly dispose of unwanted firearms outside of buyback events.

