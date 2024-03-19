Deputies chase attempted murder suspect for 100 miles

A man wanted for attempted murder in New Jersey led local law enforcement on a 100-mile chase on Thursday.

Deputies in Rowan County received a call from another agency telling them that a red Hyundai who didn’t stop for police. That agency couldn’t chase the car, so Rowan County deputies stepped in.

RELATED: ‘Not worth anybody’s life’: When should police start a chase or stand down?

The deputies found the suspected car speeding 25 mph over the speed limit heading north I-85 near US Highway 52. When they tried to stop the driver, Damian Bell, he kept going.

More agencies joined to help. Police from Thomasville put down stop sticks at two exits in Davidson County, and Bell hit them but kept driving with a flat front tire.

After two more attempts to stop the car with stop sticks, the car had two flat tires but kept driving all the way through Orange County and Durham County on I-85.

Bell’s car finally slowed just before exit 183 in Durham County. He was arrested after 100 miles of trying to escape.

Deputies found nine handguns, one rifle, plenty of ammunition, meth, crack cocaine, and marijuana in the car and on Bell.

Bell first refused to give his name and didn’t have any forms of identification. After he was arrested, charged and taken to the Rowan County Detention Center, deputies learned his name and that he was wanted out of New Jersey for two counts of attempted murder.

In Rowan County, Bell faces multiple charges with a bond of $150,000. Authorities in New Jersey are extraditing him back to the state under a fugitive warrant.

A magistrate added $750,000 to his bond, which now stands at $900,000.

(WATCH: Catawba County high-speed chase ends with crash into golf cart shop)