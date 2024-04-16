Deputies charge man with second-degree murder in Deltona Park brawl and shooting

A Sunday night shooting at a Deltona park that seriously injured a man happened during a brawl that was part of a planned fight between two men over a woman, Volusia County sheriff's investigators said after making an arrest.

Jeremy Castillo Ortiz, 19, of Deltona, was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He was being held without bail Tuesday at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. Sunday at Manny Rodriguez Park at 1570 Overton St., according to an arrest report.

Sheriff's office investigators said that a month-and-a-half ago Castillo Ortiz messaged Giovanni Rush's girlfriend through Instagram and Rush told Castillo Ortiz to stop contacting her. Two weeks ago he messaged the girl again and that provoked Rush into contacting him, investigators said.

On Sunday, Rush said he got a message from Castillo Ortiz challenging him to a fight at Manny Rodriguez Park, the report states.

Shortly before Rush got off work, Castillo Ortiz showed up at the DeLand convenience store where Rush worked and they exchanged words. Rush and Castillo Ortiz agreed to meet at a different location to fight, investigators said.

When Castillo Ortiz showed up at the convenience store Sunday night, Rush called his friends saying he was going to get jumped at his place of work, the report said.

The friends, including Ernesto Rivera, 24, who was shot, came to the convenience store but Castillo Ortiz had left, deputies said.

Rush's father did not allow him to go to Manny Rodriguez Park but his friends went. Once the friends got to the park, they got into a fight with Castillo Ortiz's group.

It was during the brawl that witnesses said Rivera was shot, investigators wrote in their report.

Another witness said Rivera was boxed in by multiple men and was swinging at them when a man with a gun walked up to him and shot him, the report details.

Rivera's friends drove him to the hospital, investigators said.

At the hospital, medical personnel said Rivera was shot in the torso under his arm and the bullet struck his kidney and liver.

A witness who was at Manny Rodriguez Park said he believed Castillo Ortiz was the shooter, investigators wrote in the report.

Several shell casings were found at the shooting scene believed to have come from .40 caliber and 9MM handguns, investigators said.

Castillo Ortiz was arrested and charged based on witnesses' testimonies and his own admission that he confronted Rush at his workplace and arranged the fight, the report said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man shot in friend's fight over a woman