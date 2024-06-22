Deputies charge Frederick County man with multiple offenses after shooting incident

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was arrested in Frederick County Friday and charged with a number of offenses after a shooting incident occurred in a home he was in.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies responded to a home in the 3800 block of Braveheart Dr. at around 9:30 a.m. There, deputies heard gunshots going off inside the home.

Arrest in Chevy Chase cold case murder shocks daughter, neighbors

Deputies found out that 48-year-old Adrienne Mendoza Milam was the only person inside the home. FCSO set up a perimeter to prevent him from leaving.

While deputies were there, Milam kept firing gunshots inside the home.

Deputies were not able to reach him until about an hour when they were finally able to contact him.

They told Milam to come out of the home. He complied and he was taken into custody without any more incidents.

98 degrees at Silver Spring high-rise fire; apartment building evacuated

He was taken to the hospital for an emergency evaluation.

He was charged with:

Three counts of possession by a convicted felon

Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Possession of CDS with a firearm

Violation of an extreme protective order

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.