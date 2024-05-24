Deputies beef up patrols in Brandon after skating rink chaos

Related video: Graphic video shows chaotic brawl outside Brandon skating rink after event canceled

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — More patrols are coming to Brandon this weekend after 29 people were arrested last weekend for brawling outside of Astro Skate where hundreds were gathered, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said Friday.

The sheriff’s office said additional patrols would be assigned to “high-risk” areas and undercover deputies would also be deployed to stop anyone from being hurt or committing property damage.

“We understand that emotions are running high after last weekend’s events,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “However, acts of violence and property damage only serve to hurt the very community we are all striving to protect. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining peace and order throughout the county this weekend and beyond.”

The sheriff’s office also said it would monitor social media accounts and take proactive measures to ensure safety. Officials are asking anyone who hears about potential threats to the community to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

“Parents—I am calling on you. Please be informed about where your children are going and who they are with,” said Sheriff Chronister. “Please talk to them about the serious consequences of getting involved with this illegal and dangerous behavior. We encourage everyone to choose peace over violence.”

The chaotic scene, which was caught on camera, broke out following a canceled after-party event at the skating rink. Astro Skate canceled the event due to a lack of security, owner Chris Maganias said.

“We looked at it Friday night and canceled her event, gave her refund back. She was very irate, calling us names. Then, the next day she got online and told the kids to show up to the skating rink anyway and, ‘act a fool,’ so they acted a fool,” said Maganias.

Six adults and 23 minors were arrested, with some violence spilling over to a nearby barbershop.

“I’m utterly outraged by that kind of behavior. It is anarchy, it is chaos,” said Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer.

