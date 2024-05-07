Deputies: Basset hound, 2 cats, 3 geckos & 2 birds found dead in DeLand home

A Volusia County woman was arrested on more than two dozen charges of animal cruelty.

Deputies said Ashley Boucher neglected several animals, including dogs, snakes, lizards, a tortoise and a tarantula.

A young Basset hound, two cats, three geckos and two birds were found dead in her home, deputies said.

Boucher told detectives that caring for the animals had become “too much.” She told them that she was living in the house, but she claimed she did not realize the severity of her animals’ conditions.

Read: Sheriff: More than 300 neglected animals removed from Central Florida home

Investigators said Boucher told them that she fed the animals three to five times a week, but has gone five days straight without feeding them in the past.

“Based on their conditions, it appeared unlikely the animals were fed even three or five times a week,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives said that Boucher’s bedroom was the only area of the house that was clean.

They also said that she fed herself daily and “splurged” by purchasing a $6 to $8 coffee almost every day.

“There were unopened dog food cans found on a coffee table, and Boucher admitted she received an auto-shipment of dog food from Amazon and had the financial wherewithal to feed the animals,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Detectives determined Boucher was clearly capable of providing basic food and care as well as the ability to surrender them to Animal Services or a local rescue before they suffered from such neglect.”

Read: 56 dogs rescued in cruelty case, putting animal shelter in ‘crisis mode’

Investigators said they rescued some of the animals, and those animals are now being cared for by Volusia County Animal Services.

Boucher will be booked into the Volusia County Jail on 20 felony counts and 8 misdemeanor counts, carrying a total bond of $54,000.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.