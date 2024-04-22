Deputies asking public to help find runaway teen

A teen girl left her home in Denver, and deputies are asking for the public to help find her.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said 14-year-old Cadence Lail told her mother she was going outside to play basketball.

Lail didn’t return inside her house on Catawba-Burris Road.

Deputies describe her as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

There is no clothing description, but she may have a black Niki bookbag.

Lail is a student at East Lincoln Middle School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

(WATCH: Community will mark missing girl Madalina Cojocari’s 13th birthday)