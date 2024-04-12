The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a carjacking that happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Deputies said a witness recorded the carjacking in progress at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs.

You can see in the video, a man in a dark clothing, a black hoodie and what appears to be a Halloween mask point a gun at the driver of white Dodge Durango, with Florida license plate KVFF22.

The suspect, believed to be a white or Hispanic male according to deputies, then gets in the back driver’s side door.

According to a news release, a second suspect, also believed to be a white or Hispanic male, drove immediately behind the Durango that the armed subject exited in a green Acura sedan with an obscured license plate.

Deputies ask public to be on lookout for victim carjacked at gunpoint

Read: 1 person dead, 3 others injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

Deputies have identified the victim as Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, of Homestead

Deputies ask public to be on lookout for victim carjacked at gunpoint

Do approach the vehicle and immediately call 911 if you spot the car.

Deputies ask public to be on lookout for victim carjacked at gunpoint

Read: ‘I was a mark’: Widow turns to Action 9 after paying unlicensed contractor for incomplete work

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.