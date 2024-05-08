Deputies ask for help finding missing woman from Cheraw

A 42-year-old woman from Cheraw hasn’t been seen in more than a week, and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating her.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lashaunda Denise Spurlock was last seen getting into a car around 6 p.m. on April 29 on Coit Chapman Lane.

The sheriff’s office said that she hasn’t been seen since, but she “may be trying to get to New York to meet with a male that she has been talking to online.”

Channel 9′s Tina Terry is working on getting more information on Spurlock’s disappearance. Check back on this article and watch Channel 9 for updates.

If you have information on Spurlock’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the CCSO tip line at 843-287-0235.

(WATCH: Channel 9 joins Second Harvest Food Bank to help local families)