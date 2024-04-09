Deputies arrest Waterville area man in Buckfield stabbing after 30-minute search

Apr. 9—BUCKFIELD — A man from the Waterville area was arrested Monday night in the stabbing of a Buckfield man.

Abdul-Rashad Bilal, 27, was arrested following a brief search after an incident on Sodom Road, said Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart.

The sheriff's office received a called at 9:23 p.m. Monday reporting an adult male was stabbed following a fight. The suspect had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.

Deputies provided aid to the stabbing victim, who was identified as Michael Johnson-Wynter, 37, of Buckfield. He was transported by Buckfield Rescue to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for non-life-threatening injuries, Urquhart said.

Following an extensive 30-minute search of the area, law enforcement located Bilal approximately a half-mile from the scene.

Bilal was charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony. He was transported to the Oxford County Jail in Paris, where he is being held on $50,000 bail, Urquhart said.

The case remains under investigation.

