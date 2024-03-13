Deputies arrest two Baton Rouge men accused of selling fentanyl after drug investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two men were taken into custody after a months-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation started after deputies got a tip about “a Baton Rouge area polydrug distributor,” according to EBRSO.

Two suspects identified by deputies were Jeremy Buggage, 30, and Nicholas Williams, 39, both of Baton Rouge. Both were taken into custody on Monday, March 11.

Agents conducted two controlled purchases of fentanyl from both suspects, EBRSO said.

During the investigation, agents found two homes that the duo used for their drug distribution operation, according to an affidavit. The homes were located on Dew Point Avenue and River Road.

A search uncovered drugs, cash and guns.

1.8 ounces of fentanyl (approximately 500 lethal doses)

5 ounces of methamphetamine (approximately 280 doses)

1/4 ounce of MDMA/ecstasy

1/2 pint of promethazine syrup

press with fentanyl residue

cutting agents for fentanyl processing (Mannitol)

digital scales

$8,401

Palmetto Armory semi-auto rifle (5.56)

Ruger semi-auto rifle (5.56)

Hardballer AMT semi-auto pistol (.45)

SCCY semi-auto handgun (9mm)

Glock semi-auto handgun (9mm)

Glock semi-auto handgun (.40)

Buggage was taken into custody in Livingston Parish before being booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday, EBRSO said.

He was charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute schedule II (methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (MDMA/Ecstasy), operation of a fentanyl lab, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fentanyl is killing more people in Baton Rouge as dealers are lacing pills, other drugs

Williams was charged with three counts of distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute schedule II (methamphetamine), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (MDMA/Ecstasy), operation of a fentanyl lab, possession of a firearm with drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During questioning, Williams “admitted to selling narcotics within the last week,” according to the affidavit. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday, March 11 and his bond was set at $475,000.

As of the publishing of this article, a bond has not been set for Buggage.

