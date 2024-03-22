Deputies arrest mother suspected in March 14 high-speed chase

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Donilla Dismukes sped away from police March 14, leading deputies on a high-speed chase from Klondike Elementary School with her two kids in the car, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies called off the chase as Dismukes entered White County, but deputies kept an eye out for her at her home in the 2300 block of Hopkins Drive, where they caught up with her about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

As she came out of her house Thursday afternoon, deputies confronted her, and she tried to run away, according to the sheriff's office.

She didn't get far, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies jailed Dismukes, 37, on five warrants — one from out of state and the others from Lafayette and West Lafayette police cases, according to the sheriff's office.

Dismukes also is jailed on suspicion of aggressive driving, driving without a license, neglect of a dependent, criminal recklessness, false informing and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

She remained incarcerated Friday morning in lieu of a $35,750 cash only bond.

