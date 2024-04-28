Deputies arrest driver after bicyclist killed in Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives on Sunday arrested a driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist before fleeing deputies in Pompano Beach.

Eric Gray, the bicyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics. The Sheriff’s Office withheld further information about him, citing Marsy’s Law.

Kenroy Jackson Jr., 22, of Hollywood, is accused of driving the 2017 Mercedes C300 coupe that hit Gray and was booked into the county’s main jail. He faces several charges, including aggravated fleeing with serious injury or death, aggravated battery on an officer, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and participation in an unlawful race.

Deputies say that shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, detectives responded to the 1500 block of North Andrews Avenue in Pompano Beach after getting a report of a fatal crash involving a car and a bicyclist.

Before the crash, deputies had responded to a report of a street takeover at McNab Road and Andrews Avenue. When they arrived, a Sheriff’s K9 vehicle had been struck by someone driving a Mercedes. They said the driver then fled the scene northbound on Andrews Avenue.

Detectives say the driver lost control of the Mercedes after attempting to negotiate a curve. The vehicle rotated clockwise and slid over the pavement towards the bicycle lane and sidewalk. Gray had been riding southbound in the bicycle lane of northbound Andrews Avenue, approaching Northwest 15th Avenue.

Investigators said the rear driver’s side of the Mercedes struck the front of the bicycle, which was forced northbound while the vehicle continued sliding north. The car then rolled west backwards over the median. The car came to a stop on the median facing east, while the bicycle and Gray came to rest in the northbound lanes of Andrews Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jackson tried to flee the crash scene on foot but was taken into custody by deputies.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, according to the Sheriff’s Office.