Deputies arrest Akron man suspected of stealing firearms from Coventry gun store

The Summit County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old Tuesday who was involved in two thefts from a Coventry Township gun store, the agency said in a release.

An employee of the gun store conducting inventory March 21 originally reported the missing firearms. The suspect reportedly removed two firearms from an unlocked display case while a clerk was distracted, the sheriff's office said.

On Tuesday, the same suspect returned to the store in the same vehicle and clothing worn during the previous theft, and asked to see a firearm. While a clerk kept the suspect distracted, another employee contacted the Summit County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was subsequently apprehended and charged with theft from a federally licensed firearms dealer, a first degree felony.

Deputies conducted a search and found one of the stolen firearms in the suspect's vehicle. The suspect was later transported to the Summit County Jail.

