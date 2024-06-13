Deputies apprehend man accused of violent attack on woman leaving Publix lot in Stuart

HOBE SOUND — A man accused Thursday of a “violent robbery and car theft” involving a woman leaving a Publix on Cove Road was apprehended near Bridge Road just west of U.S. 1, according to Martin County sheriff’s officials.

The man, who was not identified by name or age, is accused of attacking a woman as she left the Publix in the Cove Shopping Center, on Southeast Federal Highway, in Stuart.

Sheriff’s officials reported the man confronted the woman, grabbed her belongings and fled in her vehicle, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

Deputies located the vehicle on Bridge Road and performed a “vehicle intervention technique,” which disabled the car.

The man, who is not from Martin County, sheriff’s officials said, remains in custody.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: MCSO deputies stop man who attacked woman Thursday, fled in her car