Deputies: Alcohol factor in deadly Grand Rapids Township crash

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say alcohol was believed to be a factor in a deadly head-on crash in Grand Rapids Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of E. Fulton Street and Cascade Road.

Investigators said a black Ford Escape, driven by a 56-year-old Kentwood woman, was heading westbound on E. Fulton Street when it crossed the center line and struck a blue Honda Civic, driven by a 94-year-old Grand Rapids Township man.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman later died from her injuries, according to a news release.

Her name was not released.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

