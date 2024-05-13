Deputies find 47 guns, meth, cocaine and more in Paulding County home
Deputies seized meth, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and 47 guns from a Paulding County house.
On Thursday, May 2, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 2391 McGarity Road in Temple.
The search came after a two-month-long drug investigation.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies found over a kilogram of methamphetamine inside the home along with various amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, MDEA, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana.
Forty-seven guns were also found in the home.
Deputies arrested Gerry Edwards, 39, and Reana Phelps, 32.
Edwards was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic, possession of amphetamines, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Phelps was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
TRENDING STORIES:
Video shows man with gun moments before shootout that left him dead, 3 officers injured
Feds could owe you nearly $1,000. Here’s what you need to do this week
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: