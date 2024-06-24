Deputies: 4 Illegal gambling operations shut down in Lake County

Four illegal gaming businesses in Lake County have been shut down.

Deputies executed search warrants at the businesses earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office says those gambling halls were spread throughout the county, in Tavares, Umatilla, and Astor.

Investigators said the goal of the operation was to cut down on criminal activity and threats tied to illegal gambling.

In all, detectives seized 170 gaming machines and over $200,000 in cash.

