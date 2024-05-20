Deputies: 2 men charged for selling stolen pontoon boats

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Indiana men have been charged after deputies say they sold stolen boats to people in Ottawa County.

Lance Holland, 42, and Ceandra Jackson, 29, both from Fort Wayne, Indiana, were each charged with receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000 and false pretenses over $50,000. Holland was also charged with two counts of false pretenses over $20,000, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from early May, when a Jamestown Township resident “unknowingly” bought two pontoon boats that had been stolen from Kentucky and Alabama in an online transaction, deputies say. Investigators found that boats, trailers and motors totaling over $370,000 had been stolen from dealerships.

Detectives learned that Holland and Jackson had two more boats that they planned to sell on Friday. Deputies found the pair with the stolen boats near Jamestown Township and arrested them.

Holland was given a $150,000 cash surety bond and Jackson a $100,000 bond. They were both booked into the Ottawa County Jail.

The boats will be returned to the dealerships they were stolen from, deputies say.

Investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.