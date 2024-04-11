Deputies: 2 juvenile detainees accused of escaping transport van, carjacking

Two young detainees allegedly broke out of a transport van and carjacked an SUV Thursday, investigators said.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office was called to Highway 49 North near Roberta Road in Harrisburg.

ALSO READ: Employee describes ‘chaos’ at juvenile detention facility in Cabarrus County

They learned the Department of Public Safety had been driving two juveniles from the Mecklenburg County Courthouse to the Cabarrus Juvenile Detention Center when, during the transport, one of the detainees was able to get the door of the vehicle open.

Both juveniles escaped, running toward the nearby Lowes Food gas pumps, deputies said. There, they forced someone out of her SUV, stole it, and drove off.

Two young detainees are on the run after they allegedly broke out of a transport van and carjacked an SUV. Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office was called to Highway 49 North near Roberta Road in Harrisburg.

Authorities said they have the identities of the juveniles but are still looking for the stolen SUV. They said it’s a gray 2019 Toyota RAV4 with North Carolina tag THC-9542.

In a news release sent a few minutes later, the Department of Juvenile Justice said they were worried for the safety of the public “due to the assaultive behavior allegedly exhibited by the juvenile[s] during the escape and/or a prior history of unpredictable behavior.”

It’s not clear what the two juveniles were charged with to be taken to the detention center.

Deputies asked anyone who sees the SUV to call 911. Don’t try to approach the juveniles, deputies said; if possible, follow them from a safe distance, but don’t put yourself in danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Two juveniles charged in string of Dollar General armed robberies)