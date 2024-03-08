Deputies: 2 jailed for breaking and entering

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After a neighbor reported seeing two strangers going in and out of a barn in Geneva Township, deputies say two men have been arrested.

It happened around noon Thursday on the 59000 block of County Road 380, near 59 1/2 Street, according to a release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

A caller reported seeing two unknown people entering and exiting a barn on the neighboring property, according to the release.

But while deputies were on the way, the two people drove away. Deputies say the caller told them what the vehicle looked like and which way it was heading.

A deputy found the vehicle, stopped it and interviewed the two people inside, according to the sheriff’s office. Property from the barn could be seen inside the car, the office says.

Deputies say both people — a 45-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both from Grand Junction — admitted they were at the barn and had taken property without permission.

The two were arrested and jailed for breaking and entering, according to the sheriff’s office.

